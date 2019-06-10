FARA Enforcement Is No Slam-Dunk For Prosecutors

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 2:01 PM EDT) -- In the wake of the Mueller investigation and the U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General’s 2016 “Audit of the National Security Division’s Enforcement and Administration of the Foreign Agents Registration Act,” Attorney General William Barr and DOJ National Security Division head John Demers have signaled an increased appetite for enforcing alleged Foreign Agents Registration Act registration violations more aggressively, and members of Congress have been agitating for the DOJ to do just that. Indeed, Justice Department officials have been very vocal in recent months about their intent, but with the case law on FARA-related prosecutions so thin, they...

