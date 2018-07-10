CSX Wants Atty DQ'd For Not Disclosing Disciplinary Action

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT) -- CSX Transportation Inc. has urged a Tennessee federal court to disqualify an attorney from representing a couple in a personal injury suit against the railway giant because the lawyer failed to disclose his record of sanctions. The Middle District of Tennessee should disqualify Robert L. Pottroff because when he applied in July to be temporarily admitted to practice in the court on behalf of his clients Stephen L. and Dimitrice M. McMaster, the lawyer failed to disclose that he had been sanctioned in one case and disqualified from serving in another, according to a memorandum accompanying CSX's disqualification bid on Friday....

