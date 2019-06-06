Jaguar Vehicle Tore Off Man's Thumb, Suit Says

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Jaguar Land Rover North America LLC was slammed with a lawsuit Friday claiming the automatic door of one of its vehicles severed a Florida man's thumb in a grisly incident he blames on faulty technology that came with no safety warnings. Theodore J. Levy watched “in horror” as the driver’s side door of his 2016 Jaguar XJRL caused bloodshed during the August 2017 ordeal, which has left him pain-ridden, depressed and unable to properly care for his disabled wife, according to the complaint filed in New Jersey federal court. The Levys are seeking unspecified damages for claims that include product liability,...

