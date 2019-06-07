Opioid Addict Hooked From First Pill, Judge In J&J Trial Hears

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 11:35 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma man in recovery from an opioid addiction testified Friday about the personal toll of his addiction at the trailblazing trial seeking to hold Johnson & Johnson liable for the state's opioid crisis, saying he was hooked from his first prescription to treat the pain of a childhood surgery. At the close of the second week of the bench trial in Norman, Oklahoma, the state called to the stand 34-year-old Norman local John McGregor as an "impact witness" to explain to Judge Thad Balkman what it's like to be addicted to opioids. Under examination by Reggie Whitten of Whitten Burrage,...

