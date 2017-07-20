Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

DOJ Can't Use 'Minimal' Probe To End FCA Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday stood by her decision denying the U.S. Department of Justice's attempt to end what it claims is a meritless whistleblower suit alleging drugmaker kickbacks, saying prosecutors had done only "minimal" investigation into the claims.

Not buying the DOJ's argument that it wants to conserve its resources and avoid spending money and time on a case without merit, U.S. District Judge Staci Yandle said the government "conducted no meaningful cost-benefit analysis" and had done only "minimal" investigation into the specific claims at issue.

The DOJ was angling to end a False Claims Act case brought by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Illinois Southern

Nature of Suit

Qui Tam (31 U.S.C. § 3729(a))

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

July 20, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®