DOJ Can't Use 'Minimal' Probe To End FCA Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday stood by her decision denying the U.S. Department of Justice's attempt to end what it claims is a meritless whistleblower suit alleging drugmaker kickbacks, saying prosecutors had done only "minimal" investigation into the claims. Not buying the DOJ's argument that it wants to conserve its resources and avoid spending money and time on a case without merit, U.S. District Judge Staci Yandle said the government "conducted no meaningful cost-benefit analysis" and had done only "minimal" investigation into the specific claims at issue. The DOJ was angling to end a False Claims Act case brought by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS