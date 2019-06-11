How To Comply With NYC's New Climate Mobilization Act

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The New York City Council recently passed a series of bills, together known as the Climate Mobilization Act, with the laudable goal to reduce citywide greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 and 80% by 2050.[1] To reach this lofty goal, the centerpiece of the Climate Mobilization Act is Local Law 97 of 2019, which sets forth new limits on permissible greenhouse gas emissions that covered buildings may emit. The annual building emissions limit of a covered building is based upon such building’s occupancy group(s) and the corresponding square footage and energy source(s) of such occupancy group(s). The first of these...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS