Platinum Judge Grills Feds Over Central Fraud Claims

Law360, New York (June 7, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday took a skeptical eye to some key theories of prosecutors' securities fraud case against former top executives of Platinum Partners, questioning whether jurors should consider claims the hedge fund leaders overvalued assets or if alleged lies told to investors were actually material. The government on Friday rested its case against Platinum co-founder Mark Nordlicht, former co-Chief Investment Officer David Levy and former Chief Financial Officer Joseph SanFilippo, who stand accused of defrauding investors by overvaluing assets, lying about cash-flow problems and making preferential redemptions to key investors and insiders. Nordlicht, Levy and others are...

