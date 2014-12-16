'Legal Impossibility' Lets Convicted Ex-NECC Execs Off Hook

Law360, Boston (June 7, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge overturned the convictions of a pair of former New England Compounding Center executives Friday, agreeing that their guilt was “legally impossible” even as he acknowledged not being aware of the defense ever having worked before. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns allowed acquittal motions for former co-owner Gregory Conigliaro and operations director Sharon Carter after a jury convicted them of conspiring to defraud the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Judge Stearns found that the two could not have tricked the FDA as to whether NECC was a drug manufacturer or a compounding center because the law never...

