Levi & Korsinsky Seeks Lead In Boeing Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Levi & Korsinsky LLP pushed unopposed for the top spot in an investor’s proposed class action accusing Boeing of hiding safety problems with its 737 Max jets, telling an Illinois federal court Friday that it is well qualified to represent a class of investors as lead counsel. The firm also requested that investor Ali Alibrahim be appointed lead plaintiff and asked to consolidate the case with a similar suit filed in late May in the same court. Alibrahim, who seeks to represent anyone who bought Boeing stock between Jan. 8 and May 8, suffered the largest known financial losses of the...

