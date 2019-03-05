Feds Seek 13 Months For Ex-Stanford Coach In 'Varsity Blues'

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 10:42 PM EDT) -- The former Stanford University sailing coach who pled guilty in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions cheating scandal asked for probation Friday while Boston federal prosecutors argued he should get 13 months behind bars. John Vandemoer said in his sentencing memorandum that he is a “fundamentally a decent family man who made a terrible mistake.” But the U.S. Department of Justice reminded the Massachusetts federal court Vandemoer accepted cash payments in return for recruiting undeserving students to the elite university where he worked. “His actions not only deceived and defrauded the university that employed him, but also validated a national cynicism over...

