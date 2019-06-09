Shearman, Wachtell Lead Massive Raytheon-United Tech Deal

Law360 (June 9, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Raytheon, led by Shearman & Sterling, and United Technologies, led by Wachtell, said Sunday they plan to join forces in an all stock merger that stands to create a giant in the aerospace and defense space. Massachusetts-based Raytheon Co. and Connecticut-based United Technologies Corp., which have a combined market capitalization of $166 billion as of Friday’s close, expect the deal to bring together a complementary portfolio of aerospace and defense technologies and form a company that will be able to expand research and development efforts. The deal is billed as a merger of equals and the combined company will be known...

