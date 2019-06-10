Wachtell, Cooley Guide Salesforce's $15.7B Tableau Deal

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT) -- Cloud-based software company Salesforce, led by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, unveiled plans Monday to snap up analytics platform Tableau, led by Cooley LLP, in a $15.7 billion deal, marking the latest bet on big data. San Francisco-based Salesforce.com Inc. billed the takeover of Seattle-based Tableau Software as a way to unite its customer relationship management capabilities with a top player in data analytics. The acquisition is poised to bolster Salesforce's offerings as more and more companies rely on the insights that can be gleaned from big data, the company said. "Salesforce's incredible success has always been based on anticipating the needs...

