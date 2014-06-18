Royal Park, Deutsche Bank Bring RMBS Trustee Suit To End

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Royal Park Investments has agreed to end another one of its cases accusing a major bank of dropping the ball as trustee for pre-crisis residential mortgage-backed securities, this time ending claims that it originally brought on behalf of investors in 10 securitization trusts overseen by a Deutsche Bank AG unit. In New York federal court filings from Thursday, Royal Park Investments SA/NV and Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. stipulated to the voluntary dismissal of the remainder of the former’s 2014 lawsuit that sought to hold the latter liable for more than $3.1 billion in alleged investor losses in the trusts, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS