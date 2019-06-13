Real Estate Rumors: AD1 Global, Related, Equator Capital

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Developer AD1 Global has landed $10.5 million in construction financing for a hotel project in Tamarac, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The loan from Rivo Alto Capital Funding is for a 120-room Fairfield Inn & Suites project at 6800 N.W. 88th Ave., a project that's also partially funded by capital from EB-5, the program that allows foreigners to invest money in U.S. projects in exchange for a green card, according to the report. Related Group has landed $34.9 million in new financing from SunTrust Bank for an apartment tower in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, The Real Deal reported...

