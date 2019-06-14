Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has brought on board a new partner for its real estate group in Houston. Kimberly Schlanger joins Gibson from Baker Botts LLP and brings to the firm expertise in development, acquisition and financing matters. She has worked on office, multifamily and mixed-use deals, and also has experience with joint venture agreements. Michael Best & Friedrich LLP has hired a pair of real estate partners in Milwaukee. Roy Wagner and Lauren Triebenbach join the law firm's real estate group, and Wagner will also lead Michael Best's construction and construction litigation practice. Wagner represents owners, contractors, developers and...

