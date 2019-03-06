Justices Won't Hear Teck's Appeal Of $8.6M CERCLA Liability

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up Teck Resources Ltd.'s challenge to a Ninth Circuit ruling holding it liable for releasing waste into the Columbia River, leaving intact the $8.6 million in damages the mining company owes to a Washington tribe. The justices did not provide a reason for denying Teck's petition. The Vancouver-based mining giant was seeking to overturn a panel's September ruling that the Comprehensive Environmental Response Compensation and Liability Act allows the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation to recover costs incurred to establish the miner's liability for the contamination of the river. Teck has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS