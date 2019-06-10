Doc's Changed Testimony Not Enough For New Med Mal Trial

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A woman is not entitled to a new trial in her unsuccessful medical malpractice suit against a doctor since she was not prejudiced by how the physician's trial testimony differed from his prior statements, the New Jersey Supreme Court said Monday in upending a split appellate ruling that revived the case. The court reinstated a 2015 jury verdict in Dr. Jack Goldberg's favor over allegations he prescribed a drug that left the woman partially paralyzed, saying an appellate panel was wrong to order a new trial because Goldberg testified about a medical study and article after having made contrary claims in...

