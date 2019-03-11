Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Comcast Wins High Court Review Of $20B Racial Bias Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 10:28 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear part of Comcast's appeal of a ruling that revived a $20 billion racial bias lawsuit over its refusal to carry an African American-owned production company's channels.

The justices said in a brief order that they'll take up one of the core legal questions in the case, which is centered on what role the production firm must show racial bias played in Comcast Corp.'s rejections.

The Ninth Circuit found last year that Entertainment Studios, a production firm owned by former comedian Byron Allen, only needs to show that racial discrimination was a factor in...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

March 11, 2019

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

March 13, 2019

Companies

Government Agencies