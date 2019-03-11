Comcast Wins High Court Review Of $20B Racial Bias Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 10:28 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear part of Comcast's appeal of a ruling that revived a $20 billion racial bias lawsuit over its refusal to carry an African American-owned production company's channels. The justices said in a brief order that they'll take up one of the core legal questions in the case, which is centered on what role the production firm must show racial bias played in Comcast Corp.'s rejections. The Ninth Circuit found last year that Entertainment Studios, a production firm owned by former comedian Byron Allen, only needs to show that racial discrimination was a factor in...

