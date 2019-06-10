Sears Owes $20M For Hurricane-Damaged Store, Mall Says

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The management of a Puerto Rican shopping mall has told a New York bankruptcy court that Sears broke its lease when it failed to rebuild a store damaged by Hurricane Maria and owes it $20.8 million in damages. Santa Rosa Mall LLC alleged in a complaint filed Friday that Sears Holding Co.'s lease required it to repair the hurricane damage and that any insurance payout be earmarked for that purpose, but that Sears instead abandoned the store and passed the insurance proceeds on with other assets in Sear's bankruptcy sale. Once one of the largest retailers in the U.S., Sears had...

