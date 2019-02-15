BofA Customers Strike $5M Deal In Overdraft Fee Battle

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A group of Bank of America account holders asked a Florida federal judge to sign off on their nearly $5 million deal to resolve claims the bank wrongly charged overdraft fees for everyday transactions with "gig economy" merchants, like Lyft and Grubhub. In their motion for preliminary approval of the settlement filed Friday, the account holders said Bank of America has agreed to pay $4.9 million to form an all-cash, nonreversionary settlement fund for the benefit of the proposed class of more than 73,000 account holders who were charged at least one overdraft fee as a result of a nonrecurring debit...

