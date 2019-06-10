Raytheon, UTC Claim 'Very Little Overlap' For Antitrust

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Executives from Raytheon and United Technologies expressed confidence Monday that their massive all-stock merger will obtain regulatory approval early next year, arguing the companies' aviation and defense businesses are "complementary" rather than competitive, and thus pose little antitrust concern. United Technologies Corp. President and CEO Gregory J. Hayes said on an investor call a day after the tie-up's announcement that the companies don't anticipate "big pushback" from the U.S. Department of Defense because of what the merger offers the Pentagon: cost-savings that will be passed on to customers and a stronger research and defense pipeline. "In fact, they will see huge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS