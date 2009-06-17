Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Firms Seek $1.1M In Fees For Deal On Comcast Set-Top Boxes

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Begley Carlin & Mandio LLP, NastLaw LLC and Wexler Wallace LLP urged a federal court in Philadelphia on Friday to approve $1.1 million in fees on top of a $15.5 million class action settlement between Comcast and subscribers who claim the company unlawfully forced them to rent set-top boxes from the cable company.

The firms argued in a memorandum Friday that their fee request was reasonable given the difficulty of fighting the cable giant over the course of a decade to reach a settlement on behalf of an estimated 3.5 million current and former Comcast customers who had to rent a...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Pennsylvania Eastern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Anti-Trust

Judge

Date Filed

June 17, 2009

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

