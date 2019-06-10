4 Sentenced In $3M Houston Hotel Embezzlement Scam

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Four individuals who played a role in a $3.1 million embezzlement scheme by submitting fake invoices from shell companies to a construction firm building a Houston hotel were sentenced in back-to-back hearings in federal court Monday, with three getting prison time. Of the four, Lanamasha Hampton got the stiffest sentence from U.S. District Judge Vanessa D. Gilmore at 39 months for one count of wire fraud, and was ordered to pay $3.1 million in restitution. William Lewis Sutton Jr. and Collette Devoe Hines were each sentenced to 27 months in prison on one count of wire fraud apiece, and Heather Ashley...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS