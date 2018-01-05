Skier's Injury Waiver Valid Despite Late Arrival, 10th Circ. Says

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit ruled Monday that a release of liability to which an injured skier ostensibly agreed was not an illegal modification to her contract with a Colorado ski resort, even though it was issued two days after she purchased her lift ticket. In a published decision, a three-judge Tenth Circuit panel unanimously affirmed a summary judgment ruling in favor of PowderMonarch LLC in a suit accusing the operator of the Monarch Mountain ski resort of being responsible for injuries suffered by skier Brenda Patterson in 2014 after she fell while exiting a chairlift and was hit by another skier, causing...

