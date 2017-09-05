Marketing Firm Wants $50M From Rival In Trade Secrets Trial

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A digital marketing firm told a panel of jurors in federal court in Houston on Monday afternoon that a competitor, jealous of its success, decided to take a shortcut rather than legally compete against it, and stole its employees and training materials. Six Dimensions Inc. is seeking about $50 million in damages from competing company Perficient Inc., including almost $30 million in exemplary damages and about $16 million for unjust enrichment, stemming from Perficient's profits gained from allegedly stealing seven of Six Dimensions' workers. Six Dimensions argues that Perficient realized Six Dimensions had developed expertise in a lucrative niche of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS