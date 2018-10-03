Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MLB, Umpire Clash Over Union Subpoena In Race Bias Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Major League Baseball and an umpire accusing the league of racial bias have initiated a dispute over whether a subpoena issued to the umpire's union for internal communications runs afoul of a "union relations privilege."

In a letter sent to U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein on Friday, umpire Angel Hernandez urged the judge to either stay the enforcement of the subpoena — which seeks communications between him and the Major League Baseball Umpires Association — or to quash the subpoena entirely.

According to Hernandez's letter, there is already a hearing scheduled for this Wednesday to decide on Hernandez's assertion of a "union...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Judge

Date Filed

October 3, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

