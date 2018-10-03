MLB, Umpire Clash Over Union Subpoena In Race Bias Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Major League Baseball and an umpire accusing the league of racial bias have initiated a dispute over whether a subpoena issued to the umpire's union for internal communications runs afoul of a "union relations privilege." In a letter sent to U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein on Friday, umpire Angel Hernandez urged the judge to either stay the enforcement of the subpoena — which seeks communications between him and the Major League Baseball Umpires Association — or to quash the subpoena entirely. According to Hernandez's letter, there is already a hearing scheduled for this Wednesday to decide on Hernandez's assertion of a "union...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS