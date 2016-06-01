Ex-Tycoon Wants Gulfstream's $1M Award Fight In State Court

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Gulfstream and a former Australian mining magnate are butting heads in Georgia federal court over the aircraft maker's more than $1 million arbitration award stemming from owed private jet payments, with the ex-tycoon arguing that the action belongs in state court. Oceltip Aviation 1 Pty Ltd., the company Nathan Tinkler used to order a G550 jet before he wound up in bankruptcy, argued Friday that the parties agreed that Georgia's arbitration law governs the dispute, giving the state's superior courts exclusive jurisdiction over the business' request to vacate a 2016 award for Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. "Lacking subject matter jurisdiction, this court should...

