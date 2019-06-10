Judge Says Calif. Meal Rule Can't Protect Armored Car Drivers

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- California's meal and rest break rules don't apply to armored car drivers, a Los Angeles County judge said in a ruling applying U.S. Department of Transportation findings that federal driver break rules preempt the Golden State's. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge William Highberger partially granted security company GardaWorld's motion for summary judgment in a consolidated class action alleging it violated California's requirements that workers get periodic meal and rest breaks. The judge tossed claims by two armored car drivers and signaled that others' claims may fall flat if Garda can show it meets the parameters to fall under the federal rule....

