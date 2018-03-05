'Pepe' Creator Ends Copyright Fight Against Infowars

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The creator of Pepe the Frog — a cartoon that's become an online symbol for white nationalists — has reached a settlement to end a copyright lawsuit he filed against the far-right website Infowars. A month after a federal judge refused to rule that Infowars was protected by copyright's fair use doctrine when it used the character on posters, artist Matt Furie announced Monday that the site had agreed to pay $15,000 and promise to never use the character again. The case was one of several Furie has filed over the past two years as part of a public campaign to...

