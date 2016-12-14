Feds Slam Ex-Platinum Execs' Acquittal Bid In Fraud Case

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors slammed former top Platinum Partners executives' mid-trial request to be acquitted of fraud charges in a letter in New York federal court Monday, arguing that they've presented enough evidence to show that the executives knowingly made material misrepresentations to investors. Earlier this month U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan sent the jury home early and heard oral arguments on the defendants' motions for a judgment of acquittal or a mistrial, questioning whether jurors should consider claims that the hedge fund leaders overvalued assets or if alleged lies told to investors were material. Prosecutors responded Monday, first by arguing that they...

