FCC Dem Prods Carriers On Plans For Free Robocall Blocking

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Federal Communications Commission member Geoffrey Starks shot off letters to Google LLC, Verizon and a dozen other major voice service providers Monday to press the carriers on their plans to offer free robocall blocking services. The Democrat's inquisition comes in the wake of a full commission vote on June 6 to allow phone carriers to start automatically blocking suspicious calls instead of waiting for customers to affirmatively say they want to use the service. "Carriers made clear to the commission: they want to offer call blocking services to consumers by default," Starks said in a press release. "My colleagues and I made...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS