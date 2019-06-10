Calif. Court Affirms Mitchell Silberberg's $1.5M Fee Win

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Friday affirmed Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP’s $1.5 million win in an arbitration proceeding against convicted film financier David Bergstein over unpaid legal fees, rejecting Bergstein’s arguments that the firm breached its ethical duties and the arbitration should have been paused due to the criminal proceeding. In a 15-page opinion, a three-judge panel found that the lower court got it right when it affirmed the arbitration award against Bergstein, who is serving an eight-year prison sentence for defrauding Weston Capital Asset Management investors. The panel said the law firm didn’t breach its loyalty to him when it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS