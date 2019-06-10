SEC Says Co. Must Allow Investor Vote On LGBT Protections

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has ruled that a California health care management company can't block a proposed shareholder vote raising concerns about a lack of LGBTQ-specific language in its workplace policies. The fact that CorVel Corp.'s equal employment opportunity policy does not explicitly prevent discrimination based on "sexual orientation" or "gender identity," the SEC's Office of Chief Counsel said in a June 5 decision, "raises both cultural and legal concerns." Even though the terms "sex" and "gender" are included, those terms don't necessarily encompass LGBT protections, the SEC said. "Given this current legal ambiguity as to whether the term 'sex'...

