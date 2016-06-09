VidAngel's Claim Studios Don't Own Famous Flicks Falls Flat

Law360, Los Angeles (June 10, 2019, 11:24 PM EDT) -- There is “ample evidence” Warner Bros. and Turner Entertainment own such iconic films as “The Wizard of Oz,” “Casablanca” and “Lethal Weapon,” a California federal judge ruled Monday, one day before a jury trial begins to decide whether VidAngel Inc. owes damages for violating copyright law with its streaming service. At a bench trial in downtown Los Angeles, U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. ruled there is plenty of evidence to show that Warner Bros Entertainment Inc. and Turner Entertainment Co. own a host of films that will be part of the focus of a jury trial starting Tuesday to determine whether VidAngel owes...

