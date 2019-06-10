Wine Biz Bilked Investors Through 'Shark Tank' Glass Scheme

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A wine dealer pled guilty in a Long Island federal court on Monday to wire fraud charges after prosecutors accused him of swindling investors out of over $500,000 with promises to invest in innovations like those featured on the TV show “Shark Tank.” Long Island alcohol vendor Joseph Falcone, 59, allegedly took in $527,064 of investors’ money intended to fund innovative products, such as a single serving of wine in a sealed glass that was featured on ABC's “Shark Tank,” but instead used the money to buy a house in Florida and make other investments. U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven I. Locke...

