Ford Knew About ‘Death Wobble’ Defects In Its Trucks: Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. was aware of and actively hid a defect in its F-250 and F-350 trucks that causes a so-called Death Wobble — violent shaking and difficulty steering — while driving in typical conditions, a consumer is claiming in a proposed class action filed Monday. Ford has a "longstanding knowledge" of the alleged flaw in the trucks' suspension and steering linkage systems, but for 14 years the carmaker has actively concealed it from consumers, refused to recall the trucks and refused to repair vehicles affected without charge, F-250 owner William Lessin said in a 353-page complaint filed in California federal court....

