Fiat Chrysler, Engine Maker Say Truck Defect Suit Is 'Improper'

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler and engine manufacturer Cummins asked a Michigan federal judge Monday to dump a proposed class action they called "improper" that alleges they sold Dodge Ram trucks with defective diesel engines, saying drivers cannot inflate routine vehicle recalls into conspiracy cases. FCA US LLC and Cummins Inc. filed separate motions to dismiss a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act proposed class action alleging they knowingly sold Dodge Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks with 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines with a degraded "washcoat," a part in the emissions control system, and a clogged particulate filter that triggered excess emissions. The affected vehicles...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS