Chemical Maker Can't Escape Ohio PFAS Suit, Court Hears

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 2:36 PM EDT) -- A putative class suing a slew of chemical companies over the potential threats posed by a group of substances called PFAS told an Ohio federal court Monday that the state's long-arm statute extends to companies that marketed, developed and distributed the substances in the state. Kevin D. Hardwick, who filed the complaint in October and claims 99% of the people in the country have PFAS in their blood, struck back at Pennsylvania-based AGC Chemicals Americas Inc.'s dismissal bid on Monday, telling the court it has jurisdiction over the chemical maker because the company sold the alleged contaminants to residents of the state....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS