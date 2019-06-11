NJ High Court Skeptical Of Atty's Bid To Avoid Disbarment

Law360, Trenton (June 11, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday challenged an attorney's position that the justices shouldn't disturb their decision last year not to disbar him after he was suspended in Utah for trading legal services for construction work at his home in light of the two states' different evidential standards for such disciplinary matters. During oral arguments on a reconsideration motion by the state's Office of Attorney Ethics, Joseph Peter Barrett's lawyer said there is "no reasonable basis" to vacate that July 10 order, which rejected a recommendation of the court's Disciplinary Review Board that Barrett be disbarred as a form of...

