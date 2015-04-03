Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Cruise Line Wants TCPA Class Action Tossed

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The company behind Holiday Cruise Line has urged an Illinois federal judge to grant it a win in a class action accusing it of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by placing unwanted, prerecorded calls to consumers, saying evidence shows the calls at issue were not robocalls.

The more than 1.6 million calls at issue were allegedly made by Indian company Virtual Voice Technologies Pvt. Ltd., informing consumers about free cruises offered by Consolidated World Travel Inc., which does business as Holiday Cruise Lines.

The cruise line operator now says that the evidence — including a deposition of the person behind...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

751(Labor: Family and Medical Leave Act)

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

April 3, 2015

Law Firms

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®