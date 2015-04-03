Cruise Line Wants TCPA Class Action Tossed

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The company behind Holiday Cruise Line has urged an Illinois federal judge to grant it a win in a class action accusing it of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by placing unwanted, prerecorded calls to consumers, saying evidence shows the calls at issue were not robocalls. The more than 1.6 million calls at issue were allegedly made by Indian company Virtual Voice Technologies Pvt. Ltd., informing consumers about free cruises offered by Consolidated World Travel Inc., which does business as Holiday Cruise Lines. The cruise line operator now says that the evidence — including a deposition of the person behind...

