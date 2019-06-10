J&J Unit Seeks Kirkland's Pfizer Docs In Antitrust Fight

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary has asked a New York federal court to order Kirkland & Ellis to produce documents in a Pennsylvania antitrust dispute with Pfizer related to J&J’s blockbuster drug Remicade, arguing the documents have already been handed over in another suit between the two companies. J&J and Janssen Biotech told the New York court in a petition filed Monday that the documents it was seeking related to the approval, pricing and marketing of Pfizer’s drug Inflectra, which is a biosimilar of Remicade, and that the documents were not privileged. Moreover, J&J argued, to get the documents directly from...

