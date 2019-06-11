Senate Dems Can't Get Net Neutrality Bill To The Floor

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A Republican senator on Tuesday downed a trio of Democrats' ill-fated effort to force an immediate Senate vote on legislation to restore net neutrality, relegating the House-passed bill to what Democrats call the Senate's "legislative graveyard." Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., ended Tuesday morning's standoff by lodging an objection that killed a bid by Sen. Ed Markey, R-Mass., and other Democrats to get the Save the Internet Act to the floor. The bill, which was passed by the Democratic-led House in April, would restore Obama-era net neutrality rules mandating that internet service providers treat all online content equally. The Republican-led Federal Communications...

