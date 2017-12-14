Preliminary Cert. Likely For Gas Industry Drivers' FLSA Suit

Law360, Pittsburgh (June 11, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge said she was leaning toward preliminarily certifying a collective of drivers accusing United Vision Logistics and Titan Logistics & Resources of unlawfully denying them overtime, despite arguments Tuesday over whether the companies were actually joint employers. During a hearing in Pittsburgh, U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer said she was inclined to grant conditional certification of an opt-in collective action under the Fair Labor Standards Act in order to find and notify current and former drivers at UVL and Titan Logistics & Resources LLC after the drivers' attorney, Joseph H. Chivers, argued the companies followed a common...

