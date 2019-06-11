Ex-Shareholders Not Liable For NJ Firm's $1.3M Fee Mishap

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Onetime shareholders of now-defunct Lampf Lipkind Prupis & Petigrow PA are not on the hook for roughly $1.3 million the firm owed to a former client for the overpayment of legal fees, as he never asserted claims against them individually, a New Jersey state appeals court said Tuesday. The three-judge appellate panel upheld a trial court ruling last year denying a bid by former client Morton L. Ginsberg to hold the ex-shareholders liable for a judgment he obtained in 2010 following a petition the firm filed to enforce an attorney's lien against him, saying his motion was "procedurally flawed." Piercing the...

