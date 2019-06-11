Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

States Sue To Block Merger By Sprint, T-Mobile

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Nine states and the District of Columbia moved Tuesday to block Sprint and T-Mobile's plan to merge into a $56 billion mobile giant, filing a Manhattan federal court complaint that says combining two of the nation's four largest carriers would hurt competition, kill 30,000 jobs and drive up prices.

The coalition of states, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, lodged a Clayton Act lawsuit seeking to block the deal. The suit is pending before Manhattan U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James announces a legal challenge to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

410(Anti-Trust)

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

June 11, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®