King & Spalding Snags Troutman Sanders Enviro Atty

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP has hired a former Troutman Sanders LLP attorney who focuses on environmental litigation matters as a partner in the firm's Atlanta office. Douglas A. Henderson joined the firm this month in its toxic and environmental torts practice. Prior to his arrival, Henderson was at Troutman Sanders for more than two decades, working his way up from associate to partner. Henderson said Thursday that roughly 80% of his time is spent handling environmental litigation-related matters, including toxic torts. The remaining 20% is geared toward helping clients understand the implications of various regulations and advising them about how they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS