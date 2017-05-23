Princeton Says Retirement Plan Ruling Allowed Late Claims

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 3:31 PM EDT) -- The trustees of Princeton University have asked a New Jersey federal judge to reconsider her finding that claims that the school unwisely kept certain funds as investment options in its two retirement plans were not time-barred, saying she appeared to have misconstrued the evidence. In its motion for reconsideration Monday, the university said U.S. District Judge Anne E. Thompson wrongly found the workers' Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims about the prudence of keeping the CREF stock account and TIAA real estate account in the plan fell within the relevant three-year statute of limitation when she denied the school summary judgment...

