NY Developer Seeks $2B From S. Korea Over Smart City

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- New York-based real estate developer Gale Investments said Tuesday it has filed notice to begin a more than $2 billion arbitration proceeding with South Korea over the developer's role in the construction of the $35 billion Songdo smart city. The Gale Investments Co. LLC said Tuesday it has filed notice with the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes over the development of the Songdo International Business District. The arbitration is the latest attempt by Gale to recoup losses it allegedly suffered working on the project, joining proceedings at the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS