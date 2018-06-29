VW Workers Get Narrowed Collective OK'd In Age Bias Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge gave a green light Tuesday to a collective action accusing Volkswagen AG of discriminating against older employees, but rejected the workers' bid for a nationwide collective and instead limited the suit's scope to VW's Chattanooga facility. U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough partially granted worker Jonathan Manlove's motion for conditional certification of his Age Discrimination in Employment Act claims, saying he offered enough evidence to suggest Volkswagen's so-called Pact for the Future laid out a policy favoring younger workers. "Manlove has plausibly alleged that the pact constitutes a unified policy of age discrimination that applies to Volkswagen employees...

