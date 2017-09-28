Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Life Time Fitness Stock Tipster Gets Year In Prison

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The lead tipster in an insider trading scheme based on Life Time Fitness Inc.'s planned take-private acquisition got sentenced Tuesday to one year and one day in prison.

Bret Beshey pled guilty in February to one count of conspiracy to commit insider trading over the government's allegations that he spread material nonpublic information about the gym chain's impending deal to others so they could use the information to profit on the stock market.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly's sentence is less time than the 18 months recommended to him by the U.S. Probation Office and about two years shorter than federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

September 28, 2017

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®